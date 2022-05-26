After a healthy, steady rainfall some dry time affords new showers and storms to develop late Thursday. A storm or two may be strong to severe with locally large hail and damaging winds.

Some rain-free time this afternoon and that allows atmosphere to ‘recover’ from early day rain. Air becomes more unstable and aided by slow, churning low – any storms that form could become strong/severe through sunset. The feeling is that it will be a localized severe threat, much like Wednesday. The National Weather Service has once again included most of the state for a ‘slight risk’ for a severe storm this evening.

Locally heavy downpours are still possible as humidity remains high beyond sunset. However, rain showers will linger into early Friday morning.

We are not done with the wet weather as this low slips into the state early Friday morning. Winds will be shifting around the circulation and temperatures will be cooling in the wake of the departing low. Showers are likely Friday for Carb Day and most likely reaching peak coverage of nearly 60% by early afternoon. There will be rain-free gaps Friday especially early. When the low finally inches east into Ohio Friday night, our weather will improve for the upcoming, long, holiday, Race weekend.