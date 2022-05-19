Fog on Thursday morning has prompted school delays across central Indiana.

  • Carroll Consolidated: 2 hour delay
  • Frankfort Community Schools: 2 hour delay
  • Frontier School Corp: 2 hour delay
  • Lebanon Community School Corp: 2 hour delay
  • Lewis Cass Schools: 2 hour delay
  • North West Hendricks Schools: 2 hour delay
  • North White School Corp: 2 hour delay
  • Northwestern School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay
  • Presbyterian Preschool Ministry – Lebanon: 2 hour delay
  • Rossville Cons Schools: 2 hour delay
  • Shelbyville Central Schools: 2 hour delay
  • South Montgomery Comm School Corp: 2 hour delay
  • Tippecanoe School Corp: 2 hour delay
  • Western Boone Community Schools: 2 hour delay
  • Western School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay