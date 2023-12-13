Good morning! We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies around central Indiana this Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Kids will need a heavy coat on hand throughout the day due to the chilly weather this morning and afternoon. Temperatures today are going to run five to 10 degrees lower compared to Tuesday. Highs should only reach into the lower 40s, which is near-average for mid-December.

Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, but the air is very dry. The clouds will begin to break apart much more mid-morning with the sky becoming mostly clear for the afternoon! The high-pressure feature over the Midwest will take hold of the weather pattern the next few days, which will allow for more sunshine through the end of the week.

Milder air is on the way with a ridge setting up over the eastern half of the United States. Winds will shift out of the south and will help temperatures climb into the 50s by Friday! Rain chances hold off until Saturday evening and Sunday.