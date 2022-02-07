A frigid morning lies ahead of our next warm up

There’s no doubt about it – February has come in with a real taste of winter across Indiana with a good round of cold and snow. Indianapolis added nearly 8″ of snow from last week’s storm, and our last warmer than average day was February 2nd! Ironically, this was the day that snow began falling too.

Tonight is set up to be one of the coldest of the season after highs were limited to the mid 20s today. Wind will make it feel has much as 10 degrees colder than actual temps, which will be in the mid single digits downtown. Partial cloud cover will take us into tomorrow morning and through much of the day. Temperatures will quickly rebound after sunrise and may reach the upper 30s in the afternoon. This means we may warm as much as 30 degrees in just a 10 hour window! We should enjoy a night on the milder side as we head into Wednesday with lows in the lower 30s.

The middle of the week will be the start of a cloudier trend of weather. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle or flurries at times during the day. We will experience daily swings in temps after that with no two days within 5 degrees of each other. Despite this, our weather will remain quiet with the exception of cloud cover and a few chances for light precipitation. Our next cool down will come next weekend.