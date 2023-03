INDIANAPOLIS – On this date last year, flooding and heavy rainfall were a concern. With no rain expected today, along with average temperatures, all records will hold for this date.

March 7 Almanac

Record high temperature: 78° (2000)

Record low temperature: -1° (1943)

Record rainfall: 1.77″ (2022)

Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1931)

Back on this day in 2008, eight inches of snowfall fell in Muncie!