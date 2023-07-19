More sunshine is on the way today, marking a warmer, more seasonal day for midweek.

This morning, fog and haze are much lower statewide and should mark a way better start for the morning rush hour while temperatures hover in the middle 60s. A quiet start and better air quality is a great way to open our day!

By this afternoon, sunshine will hold with a few added clouds developing in the heating of the day. Dry weather should hold, too, for a large percentage of the state, with a few storms possible for the southern 1/4 of the state (closer to the stalled front). Overall, seasonal and quiet.

Thursday will bring another cold front, more heat, and higher dew points. This could mark the warmest day of the week, as storms arrive during the afternoon. Parts of the state are under a slight risk of bringing the threat of additional hail, stronger gusts, and cloud-to-ground lightning into the evening. Once the front clears, expect a drop in temperatures and dew points by early Friday morning. This will provide a great open to the weekend while making Friday my pick of the week.