Expect another tranquil, seasonal day across the state, as clouds slowly increase and winds remain fairly light at 5-10 mph. Much like yesterday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by late afternoon, as a blend of clouds and sunshine will be enjoyed. Great weather for the Big Ten Tournament in downtown Indianapolis all day and night.

Friday brings light snow through the day and night! This will NOT be a big event for Indianapolis or for most of the state…more of a nuisance and a gentle reminder that winter is still hanging around. Due to ground temperatures, general saturation and precipitation available…amounts for downtown and points north will remain light at 1″ or less.

A “heavier”, steadier band will set up across southeastern Indiana Friday afternoon and evening, as a newer wave rides the boundary. This could in result in totals ranging between 1″ to 3″ by Saturday morning. Here is my current thinking:

Harsh winds and sharply colder air will open Saturday morning and through mid-afternoon, along with snow showers. Could see additional snow totals for the eastern and northeastern part of the state through Saturday afternoon, creating slick roads in spots.