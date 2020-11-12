Seasonal day dialed in; preparing for rain this weekend

Frosty start to begin our Thursday morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 30s and upper 20s out-the-door. Heavier coat needed early but a seasonal, bright day ahead!

Plenty of sunshine should continue for today, while winds remain light from the southeast at 4-9 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s, more like a November we know here in Indiana.

Friday will bring a few more clouds but remain dry, as sunshine will still grace the state. Be sure to get outside and get those yards in order! Clouds will begin to increase slowly tomorrow night, as our next rainmaker edges toward the state by Saturday morning.

Wet weather looks likely for both days of the weekend. Saturday’s rain will increase in coverage through the day, while temperatures struggle to reach 50° during the afternoon. A warmer push of air will arrive Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

With the rise in temperatures, rain will increase, too, with a possible storm in our southern counties. As the cold front passes by mid-morning, our temperatures will begin to fall through Sunday afternoon, as rain begins to lessen from west to east. Colder blast to open a new workweek!