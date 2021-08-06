Seasonal end to the week; shower chances rise tonight and Saturday

We are tracking another warm and seasonal day for central Indiana as we wrap up the workweek. This morning, temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A dew point near 60° is making the air feel a touch more humid out the door this morning.

Skies will stay partly sunny today as highs rise into the mid 80s for the afternoon. The normal high for early August in Indianapolis is 85°, and today’s forecast high is right around where we should be this time of year. Southwesterly winds will pick up a bit this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

There is a disturbance to our west which is bringing scattered showers over Iowa and NW Illinois this morning. This wave of rain could bring a stray shower or storm over northern Indiana during peak heating. However, rain chances will climb more for our area tonight and into Saturday morning.

There will be two rounds of rainfall to impact central Indiana on Saturday. The first round will push across the area early Saturday morning with another round firing up during the late afternoon. Sunday is looking drier and much hotter! Highs will reach into the 90s by the end of the weekend.