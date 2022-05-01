Sub-severe storms Saturday

All storms remained below the severe weather criteria Saturday night within central Indiana. The scattered activity that developed ahead of the main line ahead of the cold front made the atmosphere more stable and the storms weakened when they moved into the state.

Most of the storm reports within the last 12 hours were concentrated over central and eastern Illinois! Rain totals locally are varied with some spots reporting more than an inch. Minor flooding is possible with ponding on roads, especially in spots that saw the heavier thunderstorms.

Comfy temperatures today

Now that the storms are moving out, skies are starting to turn mostly clear. Central Indiana will see a lot of sun today with a few scattered clouds heading into the afternoon. Highs this afternoon are going to be nearly 10 degrees lower compared to Saturday. Temperatures will likely peak near 70° later today, which is seasonal for the first of the month!

Quiet start to workweek

Dry weather persists tonight and into Monday with another seasonal day. Skies will become cloudy Monday night as another storm system nears the Ohio Valley. Prepare for rain and embedded storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend cooler in the wake of the storm system. Highs rise back into the mid-60s midweek.