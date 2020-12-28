Seasonal start to new week, unsettled to ring in the new year

Clouds remain thick in spots for today, as colder air flows in on breezy, northwest winds (behind the front.) Dry weather should hold through the day, as highs struggle to reach the middle 30s. This is more typical weather for late-December.

Tuesday (tomorrow) will provide the brightest of the week, while stable air pushes clouds away from the state. After a frosty, colder start tomorrow morning of 19°, highs should return to the upper 30s by the afternoon under sunshine.

Wednesday will bring rainfall, which could be quite steady in spots! At the onset, a wintry mix could provide some slick roads early but as warmer air pushes in, a changeover to all rain will quickly squash any icy conditions.

Rainfall totals on Wednesday could easily exceed 1/2″ in spots, as highs reach 50°!

The last day of the year could open with a rain/snow mix, as cold air drives back across the state in the morning.

This will keep us quite busy this week in the weather department with large temperatures swing, be sure to check in often.