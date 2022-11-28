Heavy cloud cover is breaking in spots this morning, while temperatures remain mild under damp conditions for late November. Expect lows this morning in the upper 30s out the door, as roads continue to dry out after Sunday’s 1″ rainfall.

This afternoon, temperatures will slowly but steadily climb into the middle to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Winds should stay fairly light today from the southwest at 5-10 mph. No doubt, a good start to the workweek!

This evening, the Colts game will kickoff at 8:15 at Lucas Oil Stadium! Expect great weather for tailgating conditions, as the weather remains dry and stable while temperatures remain in the 40s during the game.

Tuesday will bring BIG warmth and wind for the day! Increasing clouds and southwest winds gusting to 40 mph, in spots, should be the driver for highs reaching the upper 50s! While we are enjoying the warmth, severe weather will blanket parts of the Gulf Coast with damaging winds and tornadoes, especially for Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Sharp cold front arrives locally Tuesday night bringing rain, possible thunder and strong gusts. Cold air will be rushing in behind the front on Wednesday ushering in a more winter feel with highs only in the 30s.