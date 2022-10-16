It may be a chilly start to the day, but temperatures are going to trend slightly warmer compared to Saturday when Indianapolis climbed to 59°. Highs in the mid-60s return to the state today, which is seasonal for mid-October. There will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be breezy too as winds gust to 30 MPH.

Cloud cover is going to increase this evening and into the overnight. Central Indiana is going to remain dry with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible for outlying locations. Kids will want to have a heavy coat on hand at the bus stop early Monday morning!

Big changes are on the way as a potent storm system slides over the Great Lakes region. Strong northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to tumble on Monday and Tuesday. It will be the coldest air of the season thus far and the coldest high temperatures since mid-April! Highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to struggle to rise into the mid-40s!

There should still be plenty of dry time on Monday, but cloud cover is going to increase in the afternoon. There is also a chance for isolated showers Monday evening and night. Forecast models are even hinting at the potential for snowflakes mixing in with rain! The air aloft will be cold enough to support a wintry mix in our northernmost counties. We will continue to monitor.

A Freeze Watch is in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows dipping down into the 20s and lower 30s. Once the storm system passes, temperatures will recover, and another dry pattern sets up. Friday is going to turn milder with highs in the mid-60s and Indy will have another shot at 70° on Saturday!