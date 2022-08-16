INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with comfortable and cool conditions this morning with temperatures in the 60s and dewpoints in the 50s and 60s as well! The rest of this week will feature temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine before rain moves in this weekend.

Terrific Tuesday, Indians forecast

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, slightly below-average for this time of year, under a mix of sun and clouds with winds out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

The Indians game will be a go! Temperatures will be in the 70s through the evening, making for a great night for baseball at Victory Field!

Seasonal, sunny stretch

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be a lot like today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Little to no rain chances are expected through Friday. Overnight lows will also be very seasonal, dropping into the 60s each night.

Next rain chances this weekend

Unfortunately, it looks like rain chances uptick into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered showers and storms. Timing and totals still need to be nailed down a little bit better. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as we head into early next week.