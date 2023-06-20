A mix of sun and clouds expected today, as mostly dry weather holds statewide! A surface low remains nearby (in eastern Tennessee) and could be enough to spark a shower or two for our state, esp. south but most will remain dry today and for the next few days.

Warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon too, really just back to seasonal levels for late June, with a high around 82°. Winds will turn gusty though from the northeast, which will help to mix the air, keeping it feel less humid at times. Could see gusts up to 30+ mph through the early evening.

Rain chances remain low for the remainder of the week and including the weekend. The USGS will be updating the drought monitor on Thursday morning and we are expecting the moderate drought to worsen or spread across the state. Need a pattern change and some hints of that may happen late Sunday and into Monday. Stay tuned on updates!