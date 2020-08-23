Seasonal weather for the Indy 500; rain chances remain low

It is race day in Indianapolis with the 104th running of the Indy 500 scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.! We are tracking another pleasant morning across Indiana and there will be several dry hours expected today. Skies will turn partly cloudy at times with a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon.

Many locations will stay rain-free and any shower that fires up will likely be short-lived. Could a rain delay happen at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today? The chance looks low, but it still exists depending on where the random storms set up.

Highs this afternoon will rebound into the mid-80s and it will feel more humid compared to the last few days. Dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel sticky late in the day. This is only the start of a gradual warm-up through the workweek! We will have another shot of 90° heat midweek.

A few widely scattered showers are possible early Monday morning, but rain chances look more favorable later this week. Forecast models are showing a potential for scattered storms next Friday and Saturday associated with the remnants from tropical system Laura. We are still several days out and there may be some adjustments to the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Tropical Storm Marco is entering the Gulf of Mexico this Sunday morning and it has the capability to strength to a Category 1 hurricane. Marco is projected to make landfall early in the week along Louisiana’s coastline. Hurricane Warnings are in place in that location.

Tropical Storm Laura is another storm to watch. It too has the potential to become a hurricane as it churns over the Gulf Mexico this week. Laura’s path is also projected to make US landfall near Louisiana.