Seasonal weather holds; locally, wildfire haze still in play today!

Another clear and cool morning underway, as temperatures will start in the lower 50’s for most locations. Some wildfire haze from the Pacific Northwest will again be in the mix today but plenty of sunshine should be enjoyed on this Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s, which is average/seasonal for mid-September.

Next rain chance arrives very late Wednesday night and into our Thursday afternoon. This front will be lacking moisture and lift, so rainfall amounts are not impressive. Although, the front will drag in cooler air to end the workweek.

A deeper trough will dig in on Saturday, marking the coolest air of the season and generating a breezy, northwest wind…fall in the air for our last weekend of summer!