We are off to the coldest morning of the season! Temperatures are bottoming out in the teens and wind chills are pushing the “feels-like” to near 0° at sunrise in spots! It is a brisk start and a reality check that winter is not that far off! A few passing flurries this morning will be ending but most roads remain dry.

This afternoon will bring a vast amount of sunshine but little warmth to come along with it! Afternoon highs will only reach near 30°, nearly 15° below the seasonal average and the steady breeze will keep wind chills in the teens the entire day.

Milder, more seasonal air returns tomorrow on southwest winds, as highs reach the middle 40s, along with bright skies. The warming trend will continue into Thursday too, with increasing clouds and a southerly flow bringing the warmest of the week!

Friday will be quite wet! In fact, the wettest day in some time, as steady rain will fall through the morning and afternoon. Most areas will average between 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain, while temperatures cool slowly through the day into the 40s.