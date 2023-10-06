This morning will bring some patchy fog and dampness across the state, along with a cooler start out-the-door. Expect patchy fog to lift quickly and sunshine to build through the morning. Much needed rain fell yesterday and will bring a much cleaner feel to the area Friday morning.

Bright sunshine and breezy winds will be with us through the afternoon, while temperatures warm back into the upper 60s for downtown Indianapolis. This should make for a nice afternoon with winds from the west at 10-20 mph.

The second cold front arrives around 7 p.m.! This will bring scattered showers/t’showers, some stronger gusts and perhaps pockets of small hail. This will impact various high school football games tonight. Be sure to dress warmly, as temperatures will drop quickly behind the front between 8-9 p.m.!

This weekend will, no doubt, bring a mid-fall feel, as clouds will increase in the chillier air and winds will turn breezy on Saturday. A few showers will remain in the forecast tomorrow but plenty of dry space too. Expect a frosty start on Sunday and a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday, with a limited late afternoon chance.