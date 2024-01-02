The brief break in the clouds late Tuesday will allow for a chilly night along with a heavy frost.

SEEING SOME SUN

Finally seeing some sun. Five straight gloomy days but clouds are breaking Tuesday afternoon! It really has been a strange ‘winter’ to-date with the lack of snow and cold. We’ve only had seven nights dip to 25° or colder this season, fewest since 2016 (8 years). With some clearing tonight we come close but late-night clouds will slow the cooling.

While the stretch between last and first snowfalls in Indianapolis ended at 289 days, the .1″ of snow New Year’s Eve is the only measured snow this season. Cincinnati, St. Louis, Springfield, IL and Columbus, OH have tallied more snow than Indianapolis to-date.

Due for a change? Winter 2022-2023 ranks 9th warmest on record thus far with a whopping 85% of the days averaging ABOVE normal. Cold weather signals began showing up before Christmas, indicating a possible pattern shift before mid-January. Weeks later they are alive and well.

We will enter the weekend with some rain and snow showers Saturday and snow showers are a possibility Sunday. IF the advertised shakeup does indeed get underway, it may be behind the system early next week. We will keep you posted.