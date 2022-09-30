Another clear and cooler than normal start this Friday morning, as temperatures are holding in the 40s statewide. Bright sun, light winds and milder air will dominate the area today, marking my “pick of the week!” What a way to end the month…

Ideal conditions continue tonight for outdoor plans and high school football games…enjoy! Another cool overnight on the way.

The weekend and beyond remains dry and bright, as afternoon highs remain in the lower 70s and lows averaging in the 40s. This is by far the nicest stretch of autumn weather for Indiana we’ve enjoyed in quite some time.

On a side note, winds will turn breezy tomorrow (Saturday) with the combination of Ian coming up through the Appalachians and sprawling high centered over the Great Lakes. This will generate gusts up to 35-40 mph across the state. For now, our next rain chance does not arrive until Thursday!

Hurricane Ian to make landfall this afternoon, as a strong, category 1 with winds sustained between 80-90 mph just east of Charleston, South Carolina! It will weaken early Saturday and take its track north into North Carolina. Flooding, wind damage, and power outages expected to impact many including parts of Virginia.