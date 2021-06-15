September-like feel to last a little longer

COMFORTABLE

You really cannot beat this weather at this time of the year. The extremely mild air imported from southern Canada will hang on for at least another 36 hours.

Dry air cools quickly, and early Tuesday, low temperatures fell to 52° in New Castle (Henry County) and 53° in Crawfordsville (Montgomery County). The low of 57° in Indianapolis was the coolest here since Memorial Day and the normal low for September 17!

The lowered dew points are indicative of dry air, and the dry air is hanging on for what will be another comfortable night. Area low temperatures will likely fall again to the middle 50s with some outlying locations even cooler.

HEAT IN THE WEST

The temperatures are extremely hot, and we are extremely mild in the western U.S. again Tuesday. Temperatures under the weight of a massive dome of heat will bring new records and triple-digit heat as far north as Montana and southern Canada. While temperatures here are to average just a shade below normal Wednesday, out west, locations like Las Vegas could reach 115° or higher!!!

A tentacle of that heat will surge east starting Thursday. Get ready for the temperatures to surge. By Friday afternoon, we return to the lower 90s along with a heat index well into the mid/upper 90s.