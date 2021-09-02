September’s sunny start takes a turn; Rain “chance” for part of the holiday weekend

COOL OPEN

What a morning! Thursday morning was the COOLEST morning here since early August – with outlying temperatures as cool as 50° in Kokomo, Marion & Zionsville. These temperatures are more typical for late September when the average low dips to 50°. The 59° low in Indianapolis was the coolest here since August 2nd, 32 days ago.

SO-LONG SUNSHINE

It WAS one of the SUNNIEST days of the year and sunniest day since late July, but late day clouds signal a change. Rain chances will return. The clear skies overhead for most of the day led to the “sunniest” day since July 27th. All tolled this year there have only been four completely clear days this year and only five as sunny as today. This was among only 10 days this entire year so clear overhead. The only flaw in today’s weather was the arrival of the clouds late day.

Those clouds are a signal that rain isn’t far behind but it is not arriving here until Saturday. The all important Labor Day weekend is still shaping up to be very nice with the exception being Saturday. We are not expecting the rainfall Saturday to be a BBQ-buster at all but showers could be around as early as daybreak. The best bet for rainfall this weekend comes Saturday evening with the rainfall COVERAGE starting out rather minimal through the day then growing to about 50% areal coverage after sunset. A wind shift overnight into Sunday morning will settle rains south before sunrise with eventually skies brightening up Sunday afternoon.