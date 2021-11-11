Series of cold fronts to pass bringing on real winter feel soon

The first cold front of the series passed Thursday bringing the months first rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures return to a more seasonal feel to end the work week, but wait there’s more.

Gusty winds accompany the first cold front Thursday in what will be a series of fronts to sweep the state. When sharp temperature changes occur, gusty winds are a result and today the peak gust of the day was 46 mph in Muncie. Indianapolis topped 39 mph, making this the windiest day in over two weeks.

NOVEMBER RAINFALL

Entering the day only one other November on record failed to produce even a trace of rainfall in the opening ten days, that was 56 years ago in 1964. Showers spread across the state delivering nearly a quarter-inch of rain for the city of Indianapolis and ending a dry streak of eleven straight days. Skies were clearing late day providing a beautiful sunset across the area.

COOLER NIGHT THEN COLDER WEEKEND

Chilly temperatures return tonight under these clear skies and lighter winds, dropping to a forecast low of 37°. However, the realignment of upper-level winds and the sharp drop of the polar branch of the jet stream will carry two more additional cold fronts through the state before the weekend ends. Embedded in the jet stream the systems drop southeast increasing clouds and precipitation chances starting Friday afternoon. This system is behind the issuance of winter weather advisories and even a blizzard warning in portions of the Northern Plains.

Skies will turn overcast with scattered showers increasing to around 20% coverage late day. The colder air will surge south and provide enough cold air that it is possible we will see our first snowflakes of the season. The chill will be impressive behind this front lowering afternoon temperatures Saturday to as much as 15-degrees below normal. Highs may only reach 40-degrees.

The third cold front in the series is poised to race through the state Sunday afternoon and evening carried through with help of a fast moving, clipper low. This system will offer up another chance of rain and possibly a better likelihood of snow showers. We are not expecting a sticking snow but will be watching for potentially the very first snow(s) of the season. Rain/snow coverage isn’t terribly high, around 20% but the first snowflakes of the season do bring on some excitement, the last trace of snow was April

ARE WE DONE?

With an autumn that has been heavily weighted in the “days above normal” at 65% could this be a correction and a more steadily colder pattern? Not yet. At this distance, there will be rather quick temperatures swings through the weekend and into next week with rather progressive upper-air pattern. We may even take a shot at 60-degree warmth again next Wednesday.