Several more 70-degree days before a shift to cooler temperatures

What a remarkable swing in temperatures we’ve had throughout this week. On Monday, central Indiana woke up to temperatures in the low and mid 20s. Now, we’re in the process of stringing quite a few 70-degree days together. 70s in November aren’t unheard of. On average, we see two days in the 70s during November. However, it’s been three years since we’ve reached temperatures that warm. Not only are we going above the average of two 70-degree days for the month, we’re also putting the back-to-back! The longest spell of 70-degree days in Indianapolis, in November, is only 6 days, which has happened on 4 previous occasions in the last 89 years. (1953, 1977, 2008 and 2010). This spell is on track to only reach 5 days due to high temperatures on Thursday missing the 70-degree mark by 1-degree.

The average high temperature for this time of year is only 57-degrees, in Indianapolis. Warm southwesterly winds continue to stream into the state for the next several. Temperatures won’t drop quite as far Saturday night (into the low 50s) which will help us tack on a few more degrees to our high temperature on Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be running in the realm of nearly 20-degrees above average as highs rise into the mid 70s.

Enjoy the unusually warm air into early next week. A cold front will move through Tuesday evening, bringing rain with the possibility of a couple storms, and a shift back to cooler temperatures mid next week.