INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and damp with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Wet, warm Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Showers will be on and off today, some heavy at times. This is just the beginning of the unsettled pattern to come for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Heavy rounds of rain

Thursday and Friday will feature mild temperatures with heavy rain, especially in southern Indiana. Thursday will bring temperatures in the upper 60s with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rounds of rain will continue into Friday. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 50s.

By the time all is said and done 1-3″ of rainfall will have fallen. With that in mind, flooding is a growing concern, especially in southern Indiana. As always, turn around, and don’t drown.

Weekend forecast

Saturday, temperatures will start off in the lower 50s with showers continuing. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and light showers will switch to some flurries mixing in. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Scattered shower chances continue into early next week. Stay tuned.