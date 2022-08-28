INDIANAPOLIS – Other than a few pop up downpours across Central Indiana, it has been another dry day and a hot one too. High temperatures reached the low 90s across the area with feels-like temps a few degrees above that. If you’re not a fan of the heat, relief is on the way Monday. However, this will come at a stormy expense…

A cold front & storms visit Indiana

Our next storm system will be approaching as we head into Monday morning. A low pressure system will be spinning eastward through Southern Canada with an attendant cold front outstretched through the Central US. Though the front will not pass through until after dark, scattered downpours & storms will be present overnight into the beginning of the day. It will be more humid, but not as warm with more clouds throughout. High temps will reach the mid 80s.

We’ll catch a break from rain chances during the afternoon before our next round of storms threaten in the evening. Evening storms will pose a low severe threat primarily due to damaging wind potential. These storms will originate north & west of Indiana before slowly moving into the state. The threat will diminish as they approach the metro area and should be fairly weak by the time they reach the southeastern portion of the state. We’ll slowly dry & partially clear overnight.

Brief taste of early autumn

After lingering clouds exit the state on Tuesday morning, the sun will open up to a beautiful afternoon. The air will be much drier though temps may still reach the mid 80s thanks to mild low temperatures. We’ll continue to cool as we head into the middle of the week on the back of a north wind. Low will settle in the upper 50s for a few consecutive mornings through the midweek with highs that hang around 80 degrees. This all comes with persistent sunny weather and great days to spend outside too! Enjoy it while it lasts though, another round of summer warmth is on its way next weekend.