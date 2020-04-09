Severe storm threat ends after powerful winds sweep the state

UPDATE

The severe weather threat has ended in central Indiana late Wednesday after powerful storms swept the state producing widespread damage.

The storms entered western Indiana just after 7:30 pm prompting a severe thunderstorm warning in Warren county. By 8:30 pm the southeast bound storms moving at 50 mph plowed into Indianapolis. Thunderstorm wind gusts reached 71 mph at the Indianapolis International Airport while nearly at the same time gusts were reaching 60 mph on the northeast side at Mt. Comfort Airport. In Putnam county radar indicated a 70 mph gust and ground reports reported 76 mph at the sensor in Greencastle!

There were dozens of reports of hail covering the ground with many of the storms hitting just after sunset.

Severe thunderstorm warnings literally blanketed central Indiana for a time. At one point, severe thunderstorm warnings stretched nearly 200 miles from Winchester to Evansville.

DAMAGE

Wide-spread damage has been reported form numerous trees downed to structural damage in Morgan county. Crew are headed out late Wednesday to repair downed power-lines across Marion county, just after 10 pm over 25,000 customers were without power. Duke reports over 80,000 just before 11 pm.

The storms roared out of Illinois but not before producing 4″ diameter hail in southeast Iowa, then blew semi-trucks off the interstates in central Illinois before hitting the state line. Over 300 severe weather reports were received Wednesday after over 500 on Tuesday.

Some locations that were hard hit included Hendricks and Marion counties. In Morgan county, several building were damaged or destroyed. Mooresville in Morgan county was hit hard, they were also under a tornado warning just before 9pm. The storm in Putnam county could be the same storm that roared into Morgan county. NWS will be out to assess damage Thursday.

(Mooresville)