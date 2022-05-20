INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms return for a chance to see severe wind and hail Saturday. This comes after the Hoosier state saw severe weather on Thursday.

Storms stay north Saturday morning

It looks like the majority of central Indiana will be in the clear as far as strong storms go for the first part of Saturday. Scattered showers to the north around 7 a.m. then we catch a quick dry break into the afternoon. Future radar images still looking mostly dry by 1 p.m. Saturday.

Satellite/Radar 7 a.m. Saturday

Satellite/Radar 1 p.m. Saturday

Severe thunderstorms Saturday of Indy 500 qualifications

The afternoon and evening hours will be a much different story. Scattered showers and storms by 3 p.m. will be present. Strong storms become more widespread in the early evening hours as early as 6 p.m. Some of these storms will pose a severe wind and hail threat.

Satellite/Radar 4 p.m. Saturday

Satellite/Radar 7 p.m. Saturday

Qualification Day

Sunday showers dry out early

There will be a few leftover showers and storms early Sunday, but the rest of the day looks drier. That’s not to say it will be without rain. But partly cloudy skies will take over early in the day.





7-day forecast Indianapolis, Indiana