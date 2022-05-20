INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms return for a chance to see severe wind and hail Saturday. This comes after the Hoosier state saw severe weather on Thursday.
Storms stay north Saturday morning
It looks like the majority of central Indiana will be in the clear as far as strong storms go for the first part of Saturday. Scattered showers to the north around 7 a.m. then we catch a quick dry break into the afternoon. Future radar images still looking mostly dry by 1 p.m. Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms Saturday of Indy 500 qualifications
The afternoon and evening hours will be a much different story. Scattered showers and storms by 3 p.m. will be present. Strong storms become more widespread in the early evening hours as early as 6 p.m. Some of these storms will pose a severe wind and hail threat.
Qualification Day
Sunday showers dry out early
There will be a few leftover showers and storms early Sunday, but the rest of the day looks drier. That’s not to say it will be without rain. But partly cloudy skies will take over early in the day.