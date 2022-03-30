Severe storms possible in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We have an active evening ahead today across Indiana. A line of showers and storms will push through later today bringing a threat of severe weather.

Let’s start with our temperatures. We will top off in the middle 70s today across Indiana. Today will feature a lot of dry time before the storms move in so go out and enjoy it! We will have a mix of sun and clouds before the storms. This warmth will help fuel this line of storms too. Strong southerly winds will help drive temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal highs for late March (Indy average: 58°).

Before we even see rain today, we will feel the wind! A Wind Advisory has been issued until 10 p.m. this evening. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

A Wind Advisory goes until 10 PM.

Winds gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Timeline of storms

We will start to see storms move in between 4-5 p.m. Storms arrive in Indy between 7-9 p.m. The severe threat will diminish by midnight, but the rain will linger around.

Severe weather threats in Indiana

All threats of severe weather are possible. Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be the primary threat. All other threats are lower but not zero. Large hail up to the size of quarters, heavy rain, flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

We are not the only ones dealing with severe weather today. A severe weather outbreak is likely to happen in the deep South yet again this afternoon.

A severe weather outbreak is likely across the Deep South.

After today, temperatures tumble again with highs in the 40s the rest of the week with even some flurries possible in the early morning hours of Thursday and Friday. We do start to dry out with the weekend with more seasonal temperatures in the 50s. The start of next week looks wet with temperatures in the 50s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.