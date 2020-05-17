Severe storms possible Sunday evening, overnight

Showers and thunderstorms traveled over parts of central Indiana last night and early this morning. Rain totals within the last 24 hours were much higher west of downtown. The graphic below shows totals that were collected around 9 a.m. The highest total was measured in Terre Haute with more than an inch of rain. Peru and Kokomo also had heavy downpours associated with the wave this morning.

At 10 a.m., there were only a few spotty showers showing up on the radar near Indianapolis. There will be several dry hours today, but at times, clusters of thundershowers will pass over the area.

The main round to watch will be a squall line that develops ahead of an approaching cold front. The storms ahead of the boundary could turn strong and potentially severe as they track across Illinois and into Indiana this evening. The dynamics are there to support damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Storms will initiate in central Illinois early in the afternoon but will likely not arrive to our western zone until 5 p.m. Highs are still projected to climb near the 80° mark this afternoon due to strong southerly wind flow. The warm weather may help fuel the thunderstorms as they cross over the Indiana-Illinois border.

The western half of the state is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather this evening, meaning those locations have a more favorable chance of seeing strong-severe storms. The threat for thunderstorms will continue overnight as lows drop into the lower 60s. Now is the time to prepare and think about where you will go if severe warnings are issued tonight!

We officially have our first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season! Tropical Storm Arthur is off the southeast coast of the U.S. and producing sustained winds at 40 mph. It was tracking NNE at 9 mph on Sunday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued along North Carolina’s coastline because of the storm’s projected path early in the week.

Tropical Storm Arthur’s path is going to interact with our weather locally. The system that is traveling over the lower Great Lakes today is going to be “blocked” by Arthur and it will slow down as it continues to travel east. As a result, rain chances will linger early in the workweek. Cloud cover and showers will also keep temperatures in the upper 60s through next Wednesday.