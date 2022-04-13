Off to a warm start this Wednesday morning and dry for now, as temperatures hold in the middle to upper 60s! We are tracking rain and a few storms possible by mid-morning and through the early afternoon, while temperatures hold steady but warm.

A stronger storm will be possible this afternoon with gusts, lightning and hail possible! These isolated storms will need to be monitored for rotation between 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., especially for counties west and south of Indianapolis.

The main threat of severe weather with damaging winds and a possible tornado will likely not arrive until around the evening rush hour (6 p.m.)! Of course, subject to change on timing but this is my current thinking. Be sure to check in with us often through the day via the “Weather Authority” app, online or on TV.

As the cold front clears overnight, cooler air will rush in overnight and bring rain and the severe threat to an end. A cooler shift gets underway for Easter weekend with plenty of dry time.