Heavy line of damaging wind gusts to arrive near Illinois and Indiana state line by 3pm and spread east.

The powerful, bowing line of storms may take a slight jog southeast as it enters the state but will pose a threat into the city of Indianapolis and central Indiana by or near 3:30 to 4pm. The storm could reach eastern Indiana by 5pm. This line could weaken some into the eastern portion of the state. Primary threat is DAMAGING WIND GUSTS of as much as 75mph. Large hail and a tornado or two also possible.

Threat will diminish quickly before sunset.

Storms are entering area that was ‘worked over’ by earlier storms. Severe threat may struggle beyond western Indiana. We will monitor trends. Meanwhile counties along IL/IN state-line will feel the brunt of the storms. T-storm warnings issued well in advance of the line.

UPDATE 3pm

Likelihood of damaging wind gust is high and therefore T-storm WARNING extends as far as 50 miles in advance of the line of storms. New warning extends to Indy’s west side.