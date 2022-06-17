Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued over south-central Indiana until noon today. Monroe, Greene, Vigo, Owen, Clay, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, and Lawrence counties are included in the watch.

A complex of severe thunderstorms is traveling southeast around 30 mph. The storms have a history of wind damage within the past 12 hours. The leading edge is expected to arrive around 8 a.m. and will continue to impact areas south of Indianapolis through the morning.

By the afternoon, most of the showers and storms will push to the east and skies will clear out. There will likely be no impacts for areas north of the city today. Stay tuned for updates.