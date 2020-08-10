Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Indiana until midnight

DANGEROUS STORM POTENTIAL MONDAY EVENING

The threat of a complex or cluster of thunderstorms to sweep into central Indiana is on the rise late day. The storms have produced multiple reports of damaging winds and brought widespread power outages in Iowa and Illinois. Winds were measured to 101 mph in Marshall, Iowa Monday.

The storms are moving east-southeast late day and will impact the northwest counties of the FOX59 viewing area before 8 p.m. The storms are racing away from some of their upper-level support but could maintain severe limits with high levels of unstable air across much if Illinois and western Indiana.

The primary threat is for damaging wind gusts that will topple trees and power-lines. Off our in-house machine, the strongest storms could bring wide-spread wind damage in our northwestern counties.

The storms will spread east and then diminish through 12 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 12 a.m. for most of central and northern Indiana.

