Thunderstorms are developing just before 3pm and will become more numerous this afternoon and into the early evening hours. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11pm

Unstable air on this very warm and humid day will aid in the growth of thunderstorms this afternoon. Initial storms may produce large hail and more sustained heavier storms might be suitable for a tornado or two. Over time the storms may evolve in to line segments or clusters bringing a more widespread damaging wind threat. Stay tuned on-air and on-line for updates Thursday afternoon and evening