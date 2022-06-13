Numerous slow moving storms bring locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and the threat of damaging wind gusts Monday afternoon and early evening.

First official 90° day in Indy today (Monday). BEFORE the storms developed we reached the HIGHEST HEAT INDEX in Indianapolis, 105° in 10 years – July 25th 2012 (108°).

EXTREMEMELY HIGH HUMIDITY fuels the drenching, tropical downpours and incredible cloud to ground lightning strikes. Locally damaging wind gusts are possible under some of the strongest storms this afternoon. Slow moving nature to these storms could bring on FLASH FLOODING in some locations.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect til 10pm. ENE bound storms will continue through 7pm. Two SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS are in effect shortly after 3:30 pm.

Storms are expected to continue moving east allowing for a decrease in activity around 7pm. Most locations untouched by storms this afternoon may remain that way for the rest of the night. Sights are set on a new storm complex and its development after 10pm.

