Gusty storms are developing late afternoon Monday ahead of a cold front. Storms will increase in coverage before 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 12 a.m. for nearly all of central Indiana. Just after 4 p.m. a storm developed in far western Indiana and quickly grew to over 45,000 feet. This storm was tracking southeast bringing the threat of large hail.

Additional storms will increase through 7 p.m. with a trend for these storms to settle southeast before 10 p.m.