INDIANAPOLIS – A severe line of thunderstorms is moving through Central Indiana this afternoon and has prompted a watch across the northern half of the state. Wind damage in Northern Illinois has already occurred in the wake of this storm complex and is expected across areas outlined in the watch.

Severe weather this afternoon/evening

This line of storms is fast-moving and is expected to sweep through the state largely by 8:00 pm. The greatest threat remains across the northern half where peak gusts may be in the range of 70 mph.

Strong storms will still progress farther south though, and the metro area along with areas south are still at risk of isolated strong to severe wind gusts until around 10:00 pm. Large hail and tornadoes are quite unlikely today.

Clearing & drying in wake of storms

The driving force behind today’s storms is a cold front. The front will not pass through until after midnight, but it will bring a substantial change to our weather by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler & drier air out of Canada will flood the region and we can expect the sun to return quickly. High temperatures through the rest of the week will remain on the milder end until the weekend with plenty of sun.