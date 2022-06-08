A few storms Wednesday produced damaging winds, still to be determined if a tornado occurred.

Strong storms bubbled up around 2pm and began producing 1.75″ (golf ball) diameter hail two miles north of Hayden, Indiana in Jennings county Wednesday. Over the course of the next five hours conditions became more favorable for a few more severe storms and the potential for tornadoes.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and storms steadily increased in numbers for a few hours. While a dangerous storm tracked into southern Brown county around 4pm an additional storm entering Rush county produced a brief radar “spike” indicating a possible tornado in progress.

Shortly after 4pm the NWS issued a tornado warning for Rush County based on the radar and within a few minutes reports of damage west of Arlington were received. The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department was damaged when the storm passed. Additional reports from Law enforcement near Arlington included damage to a residence. That storm passed through Rushville and tracked east posing a damaging wind threat well into Connersville and eventually into Ohio. Below are some of the images from Rush county.

After an extended spell of weaker storm activity, nearing 6:15pm and ahead of a cold front, a small line of storms intensified and produced damage in northern Madison county. The radar clearly indicated potential damaging wind gusts of 70mph while the storm tracked east into northern Delaware and eventually Randolph county. Below the radar scans indicating the severe wind threat. While a severe thunderstorm warning was issued, the NWS chose to add a tornado warning as well.

There are reports of damage in Madison county in the town of Summitville. A longtime storm reporter from Alexandria reported buildings damaged, power lines downed and some residence taken to shelters.

The storms exited the state just before 7:30pm but went east and produced multiple reports of tornadoes in Ohio.

REST OF THE NIGHT

The storm and rain threat is now over for the rest of the night. A wind shifting cold front has passed bringing drier, cooler air in throughout the rest of the night. Temperatures will lower into the mid/upper 50s by daybreak Thursday. Dry weather is expected through Friday morning then showers are expected to increase again Friday afternoon into the evening.