INDIANAPOLIS – Tonight it will be important to stay weather aware as a round of strong storms impacts the state. All modes of severe weather are possible, which includes wind, hail, and tornadoes.

6:00PM radar image. Tonight’s severe weather threat is outlined in yellow.

Scattered severe weather expected

A storm system that brought widespread severe weather to the Central US yesterday is supplying our region with energy for storms today. A warm front progressed north through the state this evening and periods of sun helped us warm into the upper 70s. A dew point approaching 60 degrees is also adding a tinge of humidity and making the air mass more buoyant (good for storms).

Ann approaching cold front will force this buoyant air mass to lift and develop into a broken line of storms starting off to our west. Storms will then progress eastward through the state. The primary severe threat across Indiana will be between 7pm-1am as they move through. Damaging wind gusts are the most likely hazard, though a few tornadoes are possible as well. Large hail may be present in the strongest storms. It will be important to stay weather aware whether you are out or are going to bed. Make sure you have a method for receiving vital weather information (e.g. warnings).

Quieter end to the weekend

Storms will eventually exit overnight and we will wake up to much quieter weather on Sunday. Clouds will hang around through part of the morning, but much of the midday and afternoon will be sunny. Temperatures will return to the low 70s under a comfortably dry air mass. We will stay mild and on the sunnier side of things as we begin the work week on Monday as well. The rest of the week will feature near 70 degree weather with a few rain or storm chances in the mix too.