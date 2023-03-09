INDIANAPOLIS – It has been four years since a few houses were damaged in the Eaton area by thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure brought rain, wind, and some thunderstorms to central Indiana on March 9 and 10. Three homes sustained damage with one roof blown off. Some vehicles sustained damage as well. Winds were estimated at 90 mph.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

Over a 24-hour period, Indianapolis picked up over 1.5″ of rainfall. Other areas of central Indiana picked up over an inch of rainfall as well.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

March 9 Almanac

Record high temperature: 72° (1878)

Record low temperature: -1° (1984)

Record rainfall: 1.84″ (2019)

Record snowfall: 4.8″ (1924)