Severe weather possible for Central Indiana Friday into overnight hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will see a chance for severe storms Friday.

For now, it appears the greatest threat for violent, damaging storms will not arrive until late evening and into the overnight for Indianapolis. Perhaps, a timing between 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. With this said, any outflow boundary and afternoon heat could spark severe storms much earlier.

Bottom line: BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE from 3 p.m. on and be sure to download our free “Weather Authority” app! Damaging winds remain biggest threat with gusts up to 75 mph! Hail, tornadoes and flooding rains will also be possible.

Folow the latest updates in the severe weather threat below: