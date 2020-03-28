Severe weather potential for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One round of thunderstorms traveled over the northern half of the FOX59 viewing area this morning. Cells quickly pulsed up and produced hail, heavy rain and lightning. Miami, Cass, Carroll and Tippecanoe counties were some of the few that had the thunderstorm activity during the predawn hours Saturday. All storms stayed below the severe weather criteria as they quickly traveled over our northern zone.

All eyes are on the Midwest for the rest of the day. The FOX59 Weather Authority is now closely monitoring the threat for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. All threats are at play today, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail. Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk with an “elevated risk” for the western half of the state.

Central and northern Illinois is under a moderate risk for severe weather today. The atmosphere within that area is more favorable for tornado development as the potent storm system approaches the Midwest. It is important to stay weather aware this afternoon, evening and tonight!

Now is the time to prepare! Do you know the difference between a “watch” and “warning”? A tornado watch is issued when the atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to form in an area. A warning will be issued if radar indicates rotation, or if severe weather has been reported by a reliable source.

Severe watches and warnings may go into effect for parts of the state today, which is why is it important to prepare! Find your safe spot and have a way to receive weather alerts today and tonight!

Timeline:

Short-term forecast models are now showing the potential for thunderstorms to initiate during the mid-afternoon hours before a likely squall line arrives tonight. FOX Futurecast has thunderstorms forming around 3 PM and tracking northward along a boundary. If storms fire up during that time frame, they could potentially rotate or produce large hail.

Another wave moves into our western counties after 7 PM ahead of an approaching cold front. The cooler and more stable air is going to interact with the unstable and unseasonably warm air mass over Illinois/Indiana. The collision of the two air masses will help fuel the storms this evening as they sweep over central Indiana. Isolated tornadoes, damaging straight line winds and heavy rain are possible along the line of storms tonight. Stay tuned to the FOX59 Weather Authority for the latest updates on-air and online!

Showers and storms are expected to exit early Sunday morning and the second half of the weekend is going to be much quieter. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s this Saturday afternoon, which will officially be the warmest day in 2020 thus far! Temperatures will drop a bit into Sunday with forecast highs in the lower 60s.