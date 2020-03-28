Severe weather risk Saturday night

It’s been an active open to the weekend. We’ve already had numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and the threat for additional severe weather, including a tornado threat, remains through the evening. Storm reports as of 7 PM include widespread hail, some up to 1″, flooding and damage to trees.

At this time, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for a large portion of central Indiana until 8 PM.

Our attention is now on the cold front to our west, currently pushing through Illinois. More storms are expected to fire up out ahead of this front as it sweeps east this evening.

Along with the threat for severe storms Saturday night, flash flooding is also a concern. Flash flood warnings are already in place for a few of our counties.

As the cold front nears Indiana tonight, more storms will develop ahead of it. The question now is, HOW severe will these storms be? The atmosphere has been greatly worked over from the round of storms through the afternoon. This could put a damper on storm development/strength later tonight. At this time, it is still reasonable that all severe weather threats are possible tonight, including a tornado threat. We will continue to monitor this situation and bring you updates as we get new information.