Good morning! Many locations across central Indiana are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and patchy thick fog. Most of the fog is impacting north-central Indiana. The visibility will improve by midmorning as wind speeds begin to pick up.

We are also tracking a stormy set-up for the state today with a slow-moving boundary situated over the area. Storms will initiate along the front and quickly intensify with the warm, humid conditions in place.

The coverage is going to ramp up late in the morning and peak early this afternoon. Southern Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk zone, meaning severe weather is going to be possible. Some storms today will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially with the storms initiating along the warm front.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible through the afternoon and evening. Most of the activity should wind down after 9 PM. Be sure to find way to stay weather aware. It is important to have ways to receive storm alerts. The FOX59 weather team will be monitoring the storms and provide updates as needed!