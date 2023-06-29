The powerful line of storms Thursday toppled trees and powerlines and clean up will take days. New storm clusters are in the forecast

Severe storm threat has ended as the line of storms entered far eastern Indiana just before 5pm. Showers will linger diminishing after 7pm along with a thundershower or two but the trends and the conditions are to improve quickly later this evening.

This “Rim of Fire” pattern lives up to its billing. Over 300 severe weather reports Thursday mainly wind and hail. In Indianapolis gusts topped 60 mph and reached 70mph gust at the Indianapolis Airport

Widespread power outages reported in Illinois and Indiana, State-wide the number has surpassed 200k at the time of this post.

Better weather expected for the rest of the night but the persistent pattern will afford more of these complexes and clusters over the next two days. Thinking is a new complex could roam central Indiana by Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing these at this distance are difficult but will come into better focus later tonight. Be sure to check back on-air and on-line for updates.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 ‘slight risk’ Friday to Saturday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 ‘slight risk’ Saturday to Sunday morning.