INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have a stormy finish to our weekend in Indiana before a heat wave arrives this week!

Timing of storm chances Sunday

There is a chance that strong storms may pose a severe threat Sunday. The preliminary timing looks to start earlier in the day. As early as noon, thunderstorms may be in the area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early evening hours.









Then, the heat is on!

The warming trend will be massive. Temperatures rise to the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week, along with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That will result in the “air you can wear” feeling this upcoming week!

Highs will sky rocket well above normal

Keeping in mind those mid 90-degree highs will be about 10° higher than PEAK average high temperatures for Indianapolis. Starting June 28th, we reach the max average high temperature for Indy, which is 85°. Our forecast Tuesday is currently at 96°.

Upper-level pattern

Here’s what the upper-level set up will be for next week will be: ridging setting up square over Indiana. That will drive warm, moist air from the Gulf all the way to the Hoosier state. Record-high temperatures are certainly not out of the question next week!