Severe weather threat looms entering the weekend as powerhouse storm develops

The calendar may say December but our weather is behaving like it is April. The city of Indianapolis has not been under a tornado watch since April of 2020 and that will likely change tonight. Storms are in the forecast and are expected to turn severe.

We are monitoring trends for the potential of severe storms here across central Indiana later tonight. Despite a few downpours – threat does NOT ramp up until later tonight. RADAR UDPATE 4:30 PM Friday.

Conditions are favorable for tornadoes late tonight esp. in southwest Indiana where the NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued the first tornado watch of the day downstate. We are currently bracketing the hours of 10pm thru 4am for the most unstable air and the greater risk for severe thunderstorms. That risk will include the threat of tornadoes and powerful, damaging wind gusts of 80mph. Please take the time to prepare. What makes this a more dangerous situation is the timing. Late night severe threat includes damaging wind gusts to 80mph and the threat of tornadoes. Please review severe weather plans, have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are on-air FOX59 News through the evening for complete updates.