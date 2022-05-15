INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to severe storms have developed west of Indiana and are moving into the state this evening. The primary threat is for large hail & damaging wind, and will continue until around 9:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Radar Update

Severe threat in Central Indiana

Storms have made their way into western portions of the Hoosier State and will continue moving east over the next several hours. An abundance of energy exists for storms to produce hail and gusty wind thanks to instable air at the surface. Luckily, there is very little spin in the atmosphere, so tornadoes do not appear to be a substantial threat. The strongest storms will remain across the Central & Southern portions of the state and will pose a threat until the hour following sunset.

Greatest severe weather threat this evening.

Improvement after Sunday

A cold front is the forcing mechanism for the storms today and will return a refreshing feel by the start of the work week. A mix of sun & clouds is expected with highs returning to the mid 70s. It will be breezy, but comfortable through the afternoon. Similar weather is expected on Tuesday as this seasonable air mass sits in place overhead. Later in the week however, our next warm up should ensue.